U.S. State Department, Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad

U.S. Study Abroad Capacity Building Initiatives

USA Study Abroad also works to increase the capacity of U.S. colleges and universities to send more U.S. students overseas to more diverse destinations. U.S. higher education institutions interested in creating, expanding, or diversifying their outbound study abroad programs and/or resources are invited to apply for an IDEAS Grant (Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students) through the Capacity Building Program for U.S. Study Abroad. Grants can support the development of overseas programs for U.S. students, but they can also be used to support domestic activities such as creating resources to engage diverse student groups in study abroad, training faculty and staff, and developing curriculum. The application launched on Monday, November 16 and will close at the end of February. Visit studyabroadcapacitybuilding.org for the grant launch announcement, as well as for application tips, FAQs, and information on past funded projects.