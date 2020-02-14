U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute on Wednesday February 19

HAMPTON, Va. (February 14, 2020) – Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute (HUPTI) on Wednesday, February 19, to support the University’s efforts in providing state-of-the-art cancer research and delivering advanced cancer treatment to military veterans and their families. There, the vice president will tour the facility and participate in a roundtable with Hampton University students, staff, and area survivors who received treatment at HUPTI – the world’s largest free-standing proton therapy center.

Among these survivors-turned-advocates will be a retired Navy SEAL, a commander of a Navy destroyer and a local high school student.

The Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute opened in 2010 and has treated more than 3,000 patients for breast, lung, prostate, head, neck, ocular, gastrointestinal, brain, spine and pediatric cancers.