UMOJA Festival Rescheduled to Saturday

By:City of Portsmouth

Opening Ceremony Rescheduled to Saturday, May 28th at 11:30 a.m.

Festival Will Resume at 12 Noon

Due to the inclement weather that is expected to continue through tonight, which also includes a tornado warning, the Opening Ceremony for the Umoja Festival and all of the free Friday activities are cancelled for the safety of all of our attendees. The Opening Ceremony will be rescheduled for Saturday, May 28th, at 11:30 a.m. with the Umoja Festival schedule of activities resuming at 12 noon. This notice does not include information on the status of the Chaka Khan concert at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion. For any information on the concert, please visit IMGoing.com.