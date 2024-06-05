UPCOMING TRAFFIC SHIFT- NANSEMOND PARKWAY / WILROY ROAD

SUFFOLK, VA (June 5, 2024) Suffolk Public Works announces an upcoming traffic shift on Nansemond Parkway in conjunction with the Nansemond Parkway / Wilroy Road Overpass Project. The contractor has completed the new segment of Nansemond Parkway, connecting it with Wilroy Road. This section is slated to open as early as June 8, 2024. Phase two of the project, entailing the construction of the overpass, will continue, with completion expected by summer 2025. Motorists are advised that the speed limit within the work zone will be reduced to 35 mph starting June 8,2024.