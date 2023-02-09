Upcoming Virtual Events!

Advisory Council on Historic PreservationIn the summer of 2022, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) partnered with USDA Forest Service’s Heritage Program and the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities to bring anthropology students from HBCUs into the forest and introduce them to careers in the Heritage Program. Watch this video: https://youtu.be/M6fYjnv32JAPreserve the Past, Build for the Future is a webinar series produced by the ACHP, an independent federal agency, designed to introduce college students to historic preservation and related fields. In 2023, the series will consist of five webinars. Register for all or individual webinars with one convenient link! We hope you will join us in the conversation.February 22, 2023 – 3 p.m. ET — Saving Black History: Gullah-Geechee Islands.March 22, 2023 – 3 p.m. ET — Create a Future Through Careers in Historic Preservation. April 26, 2023 – 3 p.m. ET — History Right on Your Campus: Preserving Historic HBCUs. May 24, 2023 – 3 p.m. ET — Hallowed Ground: Preserving Historic Black Churches.