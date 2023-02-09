Upcoming Virtual Events!

By: U.S. Department of Education
|U.S. Department of Health and Human ServicesHHS Federal Career & Internship Virtual FairHuman Resources Executives at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are sponsoring an interactive workshop for all faculty, staff, and students applying to a career and/or internship opportunities with the federal government. Topics covered include an overview of the Pathways to Public Service Program and the participating agencies, desired majors, possible career paths, and extended breakout sessions featuring Hiring Managers, current interns, and detailed information regarding additional entry-level job opportunities in each agency. The primary focus of this effort is to communicate the mission and career paths within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that will provide students and recent graduates with a rewarding position in public service geared toward their major.Register Here: https://bit.ly/3XF3nxZVisit their website: https://www.healthit.gov/topic/pathways-public-service-program-ptps
|Federal Air Marshal Service Virtual Career FairThe Federal Air Marshal Service is offering two opportunities to learn more about their organization and career pathways. Below are the dates for their virtual sessions and a link to registration. Session 1: February 15, 2023Session 2: February 25, 2023Click here to register on Eventbrite: Women Excel @ the Federal Air Marshal Service Events | Eventbrite
|The Drug Enforcement AdministrationThe Drug Enforcement Administration is pleased to announce an upcoming online event titled: Considering Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Preventing Drug Use and Misuse. This live panel discussion is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15, 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. (ET).This engaging discussion will focus on the importance of cultural competence and cultural humility in preventing drug use and misuse, featuring panelists from state government, higher education, community-based prevention, and DEA.
|Advisory Council on Historic PreservationIn the summer of 2022, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) partnered with USDA Forest Service’s Heritage Program and the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities to bring anthropology students from HBCUs into the forest and introduce them to careers in the Heritage Program. Watch this video: https://youtu.be/M6fYjnv32JAPreserve the Past, Build for the Future is a webinar series produced by the ACHP, an independent federal agency, designed to introduce college students to historic preservation and related fields. In 2023, the series will consist of five webinars. Register for all or individual webinars with one convenient link! We hope you will join us in the conversation.February 22, 2023 – 3 p.m. ET — Saving Black History: Gullah-Geechee Islands.March 22, 2023 – 3 p.m. ET — Create a Future Through Careers in Historic Preservation. April 26, 2023 – 3 p.m. ET — History Right on Your Campus: Preserving Historic HBCUs. May 24, 2023 – 3 p.m. ET — Hallowed Ground: Preserving Historic Black Churches.
|U.S. Department of EnergyRegister for DOE’s 2023 MBE DOE Connect Summit! Registration is now open for the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Economic Impact and Diversity’s 2023 MBE DOE Connect Summit. Here’s what you need to know: When: (In Person) February 23, 2023, 8am – 5pm, (Virtual) February 28, 2023, 8am – 5pm Where: U.S. Department of Energy – 1000 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024/ Online Purpose: Minority Business Enterprises and higher education institutions will learn how to interface with DOE, the Federal family, Green Banks, and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to discover where the industry and billions of dollars in funding opportunities are going. Accessibility: Mirrored programing will be presented virtually on 2/28/23 via recorded sessions during the in-person conference. Sessions will be translated to multiple languages. This summit is free, and registration is required. To register for the virtual day, please click here.