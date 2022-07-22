Upcoming Virtual Events!

The Securities and Exchange CommissionJoin Us – USAO & SEC Co-Host a Virtual Career Information Session 7/28 5pm PDT. We invite you to join us for an informational session profiling legal and securities compliance career opportunities in the public sector. Leaders of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Los Angeles Regional Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California will highlight the various functions of their organizations to advance the work of their agencies and protect the American people. In addition, attorneys from across both offices and examiners from the SEC will offer attendees insight into their career paths, the types of criminal and civil securities cases they handle, and recommendations on how to best navigate the hiring process. Additionally, we will share information on current and upcoming openings.Opening SpeakersMichele Layne, Regional Director (SEC)Stephanie Christensen, Acting United States Attorney (DOJ)2022 OMWI-SEC and USAO Career Information Session for Southern California-Evite-508- FINAL.pdf