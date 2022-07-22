Upcoming Virtual Events!

By: U.S. Department of Education
|The Securities and Exchange CommissionJoin Us – USAO & SEC Co-Host a Virtual Career Information Session 7/28 5pm PDT. We invite you to join us for an informational session profiling legal and securities compliance career opportunities in the public sector. Leaders of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Los Angeles Regional Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California will highlight the various functions of their organizations to advance the work of their agencies and protect the American people. In addition, attorneys from across both offices and examiners from the SEC will offer attendees insight into their career paths, the types of criminal and civil securities cases they handle, and recommendations on how to best navigate the hiring process. Additionally, we will share information on current and upcoming openings.Opening SpeakersMichele Layne, Regional Director (SEC)Stephanie Christensen, Acting United States Attorney (DOJ)2022 OMWI-SEC and USAO Career Information Session for Southern California-Evite-508- FINAL.pdf
|National Institutes of HealthNational Institutes of HealthThe National Institutes of Health Path to Excellence and Innovation Initiative presents a 2-Day Bootcamp on July 27, 2022, and July 28, 2022, from 9:45 am – 12:30 pm on both days. Please see below and the attached flyer for details and the link to register. We look forward to your attendance and participation! Register now!
|Foundation for Advancement in Conservation (FAIC)How safe are your valuable objects? Are your museum collections, special collections, or archives secure? Are they at risk for theft or vandalism? Do you need an update to your comprehensive security system. Are you considering employment preserving history?Gain some useful knowledge. If you have a Museum Collection, Special Collections, or Archive consider registering for the free webinar offered during the month of July. Registration is now open! Webinars are recorded for future viewing.August 18, 2022, 1:00 pm, EST – Preparing for Extreme Weather: https://connectingtocollections.org/extreme_weather/If you have a Museum Collection, Special Collections, or Archive consider registering for this free webinar offered during the month of August. Registration is now open! Webinars are recorded for future viewing.To learn more about the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation (FAIC), visit https://www.culturalheritage.org/about-us/foundation.