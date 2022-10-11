Administration Education Events National 

Upcoming Virtual Events!

By: U.S. Department Of Education

Learn the Value of AmeriCorps ServiceInterested in addressing local challenges in communities across the country while developing job skills and earning money for school?Join us for a virtual information session to find out if a year or summer as an AmeriCorps member serving with the VISTA program could be right for you. We’ll share service opportunities, benefits, requirements, and more.AmeriCorps VISTA: Get the BasicsWednesday, Oct. 12, 2-3 p.m. ETRegister
U.S. Peace CorpsUpcoming Peace Corps Virtual Events are listed below. AHP Webinar for Educators in Health ProfessionsOctober 14, 2022, 12:00 – 1:00 PM ESTResume WorkshopOctober 18, 2022, 4:00 – 5:00pm CSTInfo Session: Careers After Peace Corps: FellowshipsOctober 19, 2022, 12:00 – 1:00pm CSTIntroduction to Peace CorpsOctober 20, 2022, 1:00 – 2:00pm CSTIdentifying as a Black Woman in ServiceOctober 26, 2022, 4:30 – 5:30pm ESTPanel Discussion: Navigating Service with Reasonable AccommodationsOctober 26, 2022, 4:00 – 5:00pm ESTMeet the Moment: Interested in working for Peace Corps? Check out our opportunities HERE.

