Upcoming Virtual Events!

U.S. Environmental Protection AgencyEPA Virtual Economics Recruitment Event. U.S. EPA National Center for Environmental Economics – NCEE Recruitment Information Sessions – Nov. 14 and Nov. 15The Environmental Protection Agency is recruiting PhD research economists to join the National Center for Environmental Economics (NCEE) to conduct economic research and analysis (www.epa.gov/aboutepa/about-office-policy-op#NCEE). NCEE economists engage in both fast-paced efforts to apply economic analysis in real-time regulatory development, and longer-term research projects in environmental economics (https://www.epa.gov/environmental-economics).Tuesday, November 15, 3:30-4:30PM ET (12:30-1:30PM PT) join by clicking HEREAt this virtual event, attendees will learn the ins and outs of working in NCEE and will have the opportunity to speak with economists in the group. Pre-registration is not required. Some key topics of discussion will be:Overview of NCEE and Economics at EPAEngagement in Policy WorkOngoing Areas of ResearchA Day in the Life of an NCEE EconomistNCEE engages in a wide range of environmental economics research, including environmental justice, climate change, public health issues, econometric studies including epidemiology, impacts of chemical use and regulation, and more. U.S. Citizenship is required for employment in the Federal Government. Please contact NCEE@epa.gov with any questions.