Upcoming Virtual Events!

By: U.S. Department of Education
|U.S. Environmental Protection AgencyEPA Virtual Economics Recruitment Event. U.S. EPA National Center for Environmental Economics – NCEE Recruitment Information Sessions – Nov. 14 and Nov. 15The Environmental Protection Agency is recruiting PhD research economists to join the National Center for Environmental Economics (NCEE) to conduct economic research and analysis (www.epa.gov/aboutepa/about-office-policy-op#NCEE). NCEE economists engage in both fast-paced efforts to apply economic analysis in real-time regulatory development, and longer-term research projects in environmental economics (https://www.epa.gov/environmental-economics).Tuesday, November 15, 3:30-4:30PM ET (12:30-1:30PM PT) join by clicking HEREAt this virtual event, attendees will learn the ins and outs of working in NCEE and will have the opportunity to speak with economists in the group. Pre-registration is not required. Some key topics of discussion will be:Overview of NCEE and Economics at EPAEngagement in Policy WorkOngoing Areas of ResearchA Day in the Life of an NCEE EconomistNCEE engages in a wide range of environmental economics research, including environmental justice, climate change, public health issues, econometric studies including epidemiology, impacts of chemical use and regulation, and more. U.S. Citizenship is required for employment in the Federal Government. Please contact NCEE@epa.gov with any questions.
|U.S. Department of EnergyJOIN AN INFORMATIONAL WEBINAR ON THE DIGITIZING UTILITIES PRIZE.If you’re interested in competing in the Digitizing Utilities Prize, designed to advance reliability, resilience, and affordable operation of the power system, mark your calendars for an informational webinar on Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. ET! Prize administrators will present on everything you need to know about competing in the prize—including rules, timeline, and submission requirements—followed by a Q&A session. A recording of the webinar will be available after the event.Register for the Webinar
|U.S. Department of TransportationDon’t Delay – Start Your Career with FHWA Today!Veterans Day: Federal Highway Administration Career Info SessionIn honor of Veterans Day, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is hosting a virtual information session on Wednesday, November 9th. During this session, you will learn about the agency, why it is a great place to work, and what opportunities and special hiring authorities are available for Veterans. Attendees will hear from a Veteran as he shares his career journey with FHWA.Register Here