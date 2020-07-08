Upcoming Virtual Events from the Virginia Department of Small Business

PPP Forgiveness Application: What You Need to Know to Be Prepared (Virtual Workshop)Presented by BB&T

With the moving target that is the details on the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program, it should come as little surprise clients that were able to get it now wonder if they have to pay it back, or how much. Join us and BB&T to discuss what you need to know to be prepared.

July 15 – https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov/events/ppp-forgiveness-application-virtual-workshop/

July 29 – https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov/events/ppp-forgiveness-application-virtual-workshop-2/

SWaM Info Sessions

Are you a small, women-owned, or minority-owned business who wants to do business with the Commonwealth of Virginia? Small business owners who are looking to participate in Virginia’s specialized procurement and contracting opportunities are encouraged to become SWaM certified. The SWaM certification is a vehicle to promote economic growth of Virginia’s businesses. This workshop will cover the SWaM Program and designations, certification process and new on-line application portal (live demo), required documents needed to apply, and how to use the certification to do business with the Commonwealth (intro to eVA, Virginia’s Online Procurement Portal).

July 8 – https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov/events/swam-certification-information-workshop-webinar-4/

July 22 – https://www.sbsd.virginia.gov/events/swam-certification-information-workshop-webinar-5/