Upcoming Virtual Events & Opportunities!

Williams Franklin Foundation The White House Initiative on HBCUs and the Williams Franklin Foundation are proud to present: Share the Love! The Value and Resilience of HBCUs! A virtual event for HBCU students, leaders and stakeholders to be held on:Sunday, April 24th at 5:00PM, EST.Get more information and register using the link below. Register Here

The historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) will rebuild crumbling roads and bridges, replace lead pipes, help provide high-speed internet to every family in America, and produce concrete results that change people’s lives for the better. By reaching communities across the country – including rural communities and historically underserved populations – these investments will position the United States to win the 21st century.

Purpose: A whole of government approach that provides information, professional development, and technical assistance to further educate communities on the components of the legislation and how the implementation will impact their lives.

When: April 19, 2022

How: Register Here for one or more of the sessions listed in the virtual schedule below. Descriptions are available on the registration page. You may also see BIL Registration Schedule for more information!

African American Education (AfAmEd) Connector Virtual RoundtableThe White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Black Americans (Initiative) housed at the U.S. Department of Education (ED) invites you to attend the upcoming virtual AfAmEd Connector Roundtable titled Second Chance Opportunities: Bridging the Gap from Prison to Higher Education in the Black Community on April 19, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST.This roundtable, hosted by Monique Toussaint, will feature experts that will provide resources and share best and promising practices to successfully engage, systemically support, and promote higher education to Black students during and/or after incarceration that enhances their academic achievement.Register here.Feel free to contact Special.Events@ed.gov with any questions

2022 Annual National HBCU Week Career and Recruitment Fair Application now Available!Career and Recruitment Fair Information and Application Form (Send to Elyse.Jones@ed.gov)The deadline for all applications is May 26, 2022.

U.S. Department of EnergyNational Laboratories are Sharing Secrets!Don’t miss the Awareness, Interest, & Access technical assistance webinars with Lawrence Berkley National Laboratory and National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Lab staff will take you through the procedures and qualifications of getting involved, whether you are a student, small business, MBE, or MSI faculty. Now is your chance to get ONE-ON-ONE training with the energy experts!Register for free by clicking on the flyers below and check out the attached agendas!Don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions.

Black Tech Policy Week Black Tech Policy Week is a free and live virtual gathering that places Black Lives at the epicenter of tech policy. Housed at Stillman College in Alabama, and the only HBCU with a race and tech research center, #BlackTechFutures Research Institute works to build robust, sustainable Black tech ecosystems locally and nationally.Through its national network of city-based researchers and Black tech ecosystem builders, it examines the intersections of racial tech disparities and Black joy assets to create city-wide reports, strategic plans, and policy recommendations that strengthen Black tech ecosystems.The institute is sponsored by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation 2020 Open Knowledge Grant and housed Black Tech Policy Week, a signature event of the #BlackTechFutures Research Institute. Black Tech Policy week offers attendees the opportunity to engage in thoughtful, provocative conversations about Black tech ecosystems and digital equity. Panel discussions will explore policies that amplify Black tech futures, Black digital entrepreneurship, funding and philanthropy, racial tech disparities in municipalities, and the emerging field of public interest technology, among other issues.Panels will be streamed live, for free, from 6:30-9 p.m. ET on April 25–29, 2022. For registration, see the link below. https://www.blacktechfutures.com/black-tech-policy-week-2022/

U.S. Department of LaborFederal Opportunities and Resources Webinar! April 28, 2022 at 12 EST/11 CSTAre you a HBCU Student, Faculty Member or Parent? HBCU flier DOL.pdfTopics to be discussed:

• Federal Employment Opportunities

• Apprenticeships Opportunities and Benefits

• Veterans Programs and Services

• Participation in Employer-sponsored Health and Retirement Plans

• And more….Questions will be fielded from the audience! HBCU flier DOL.pdf