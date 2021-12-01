Upcoming Virtual Events

The Motion Picture Associationin partnership withEmpire State Development and Urbanworld

Invite you to attend the virtual: NEW YORK STATE MULTICULTURAL CREATIVITY SUMMIT

The New York State Multicultural Creativity Summit will provide a roadmap for diverse content creators to navigate the film and television industry. This collaborative effort also includes support from NBCUniversal, Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment, ViacomCBS, The Walt Disney Company, and WarnerMedia.

The Summit’s program will include discussions on “Talent Trends at Studios/Networks,” “Funding Your Story,” “Funding Your Story,” “Stories on Set,” and “Streaming Platforms: What’s Next, Now.”

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

1:00PM – 4:00PM ET

SEE FLYER

RSVP: www.motionpictures.org/nyscreativity

Opening Remarks

John Gibson, Vice President, External and Multicultural Affairs, Motion Picture Association Gabrielle Glore, Festival Director and Head of Programming, UrbanworldCharles H. Rivkin, Chairman and CEO, Motion Picture AssociationProgram Speakers

Axel Caballero, Head of WarnerMedia Onefifty & Vice President of Artistic and Cultural Innovations Brett King, Creative Programming, Diversity & Inclusion, Sony Picture EntertainmentBrian O’Leary, Senior Vice President, Tax Counsel, NBCUniversal Chiquita Woolfolk Banks, Senior Advisor, Production & Investment Planning, The Walt Disney Company Constance McFeeley, Director, NYS Entertainment Tax Credit Programs, Empire State DevelopmentEmerlynn Lampitoc, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Global Talent Development & Inclusion, NBCUniversalGraham Lee, Vice President, Tax Counsel — Production, ViacomCBSJinny Howe, Vice President, Drama Series Development, Netflix Karen Horne, Senior Vice President, Equity and Inclusion, Programs, WarnerMediaPatricia Bayley, Vice President, Digital & New Media Development, Empire State Development Stacy Spikes, Founder, Urbanworld; Co-Founder, MoviepassYoni Bosker, Executive Director/Vice President, NYS Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development (MPTV)/New Media at Empire State Development RSVP: www.motionpictures.org/nyscreativity

Join the Conversation Online: #NYCreativity,For more information, view the flyer here: NYCreativity