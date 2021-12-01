Upcoming Virtual Events
|U.S. Securities and Exchange Scholars ProgramThroughout the year, the SEC seeks bright, innovative, results-oriented individuals for our Scholars Program in our Washington, DC and regional offices. We offer paid internship opportunities that enhance careers by providing robust responsibilities and experiences to undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
In partnership with the SEC’s Office of Human Resources, the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion is excited to host an upcoming Webex session designed to share information about our agency’s Scholars program, application process and helpful tips for interested candidates.
For more information, view the flyer here: 2021 OHR SEC Scholars Program Evite Dec 508’d.pdf
|U.S. Department of EnergyResearch and Stem Training Opportunities Webinar
View the flyer here: DOE Webinar
|White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and UniversitiesVIRTUAL HBCU CAREER AND RECRUITMENT FAIR
December 2, 2021
9:30AM-6:00PM, EST
Attendee Registration: HBCU Career and Recruitment Fair (vfairs.com)
All majors and disciplines are welcomed and encouraged to attend!
|Opening Stage DoorsOpening Stage Doors – a free virtual theatre workforce convening held December 7th-9th from 12pm to 6pm ET each day. Curated by a team of arts leaders from around the country, this first-of-its kind event will spotlight current programs training young people and adults for careers in arts administration and technical trades. Keynotes and sessions will surface tools to make short term and long-term shifts, and work to collectively envision a more equitable industry. Participants gain practical skills and discuss a deeper change to the way we work as a field.
REGISTRATION LINK
Here is the link to register for the event — https://hopin.com/events/opening-stage-doors
|NASA MUREP Aerospace High Volume Cooperative AgreementDEADLINE EXTENSION AND WEBINAR! NASA’s MUREP Aerospace High Volume Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Cooperative Agreement (MUREP High Volume) has extended the proposal deadline to December 10, 2021. This award is an opportunity for your Minority Serving Institution (MSI) to help address the bottleneck in domestic aerospace high-volume manufacturing created by the increased interest and demand for unmanned aircraft systems (drones) and urban air mobility applications.
To review the solicitation requirements and the previous teleconference recording and slides, visit the High Volume NSPIRES page. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to support strengthening the resiliency and capacity of American manufacturing and supply chain.
|The Motion Picture Associationin partnership withEmpire State Development and Urbanworld
Invite you to attend the virtual: NEW YORK STATE MULTICULTURAL CREATIVITY SUMMIT
The New York State Multicultural Creativity Summit will provide a roadmap for diverse content creators to navigate the film and television industry. This collaborative effort also includes support from NBCUniversal, Netflix, Sony Pictures Entertainment, ViacomCBS, The Walt Disney Company, and WarnerMedia.
The Summit's program will include discussions on "Talent Trends at Studios/Networks," "Funding Your Story," "Stories on Set," and "Streaming Platforms: What's Next, Now."
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
1:00PM – 4:00PM ET
SEE FLYER
RSVP: www.motionpictures.org/nyscreativity
Opening Remarks
John Gibson, Vice President, External and Multicultural Affairs, Motion Picture Association Gabrielle Glore, Festival Director and Head of Programming, UrbanworldCharles H. Rivkin, Chairman and CEO, Motion Picture AssociationProgram Speakers
Axel Caballero, Head of WarnerMedia Onefifty & Vice President of Artistic and Cultural Innovations Brett King, Creative Programming, Diversity & Inclusion, Sony Picture EntertainmentBrian O’Leary, Senior Vice President, Tax Counsel, NBCUniversal Chiquita Woolfolk Banks, Senior Advisor, Production & Investment Planning, The Walt Disney Company Constance McFeeley, Director, NYS Entertainment Tax Credit Programs, Empire State DevelopmentEmerlynn Lampitoc, Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Global Talent Development & Inclusion, NBCUniversalGraham Lee, Vice President, Tax Counsel — Production, ViacomCBSJinny Howe, Vice President, Drama Series Development, Netflix Karen Horne, Senior Vice President, Equity and Inclusion, Programs, WarnerMediaPatricia Bayley, Vice President, Digital & New Media Development, Empire State Development Stacy Spikes, Founder, Urbanworld; Co-Founder, MoviepassYoni Bosker, Executive Director/Vice President, NYS Governor’s Office of Motion Picture and Television Development (MPTV)/New Media at Empire State Development RSVP: www.motionpictures.org/nyscreativity
Join the Conversation Online: #NYCreativity,For more information, view the flyer here: NYCreativity