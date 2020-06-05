Update on Census Mayor’s Challenge

Last week, Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS of Newport News and Mayor Donnie Tuck of Hampton began a friendly competition to see which city has the highest number of 2020 Census responses by July 1. View the Mayor’s Census Challenge kick-off video for details on the competit ion. While the self-response rates for each city have improved slightly over the past week, there’s still a large number of residents who have not responded. Hampton remains in the lead with 63.1% of residents responding; Newport News follows at 61%.

Localities lose $2,000 per person per year for the next 10 years for every person who does not respond. The Census determines how millions of dollars in federal funding are distributed, including money for schools and educational programs, roads and highways, housing supports, health clinics, attracting new business and so much more. To respond, visit www.my2020Census.gov, call 1-844-330-2020 or return the Census envelope that came in the mail. To learn more about the Census, Newport News residents can call 757-933-2311 and Hampton residents can contact 757-727-8311.