The City of Newport News is in the process of updating the Lee Hall Area Plan, a document to help guide reinvestment and the revitalization of this area in the northern part of the city. Due to COVID-19, we are unable to host in-person community meetings, so the city is taking advantage of virtual resources to share information and gather input. Earlier this month we hosted a virtual presentation to discuss the vision for the area, provide an overview of the process and address questions we’ve received. View the presentation online to learn how the city is working to establish a vision to reinvigorate local businesses, preserve the historical character of the area, re-establish a sense of place and community, and attract new investment. The Planning Department also released a survey to gather input from residents and businesses. Please take a few moments to complete the survey and share your ideas for the Lee Hall area. For more information, visit the Planning Department website or email poissantcm@nnva.gov.

For more information, visit the Planning Department website or email

poissantcm@nnva.gov.