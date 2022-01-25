Update on the Newport News Community Vaccination and Testing Centers

The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) COVID-19 Community Testing Center in Newport News (13875 Warwick Boulevard) has appointments available this week. COVID tests are offered for children as young as three months of age at this site, with results in 48-72 hours. Appointments are required; walk-ins are not accepted. To find available spots, visit the VDH Testing Appointment website and enter 23602 as the zip code. If appointments do not populate after you select “Search,” it could mean that there are no available spots. Please try expanding your distance range to 50 miles to find appointments at other locations. The Newport News Community Testing Center is open every Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will also open for appointments this weekend. Check the registration portal later this week for availability. If you received a test at any VDH Community Testing Center and need to contact someone about the timing of your results, please contact Mako at 919-351-6256 or info@makomedical.com. The best line of defense against COVID and the omicron variant is a COVID vaccine. You can get your 1st, 2nd, or 3rd dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as boosters at the Community Vaccination Center in the same shopping center (COVID tests are administered in the heated tent, vaccines are available in the building). The VDH recommends individuals who are 12 and older receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov and enter 23602 into the zip code search bar. You can also still order your free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. Every household in the country can receive one order, which includes four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Orders have already begun to ship, so get your tests today. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to request free tests for your household.