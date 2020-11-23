Updates from Newport News Waterworks

Over 400,000 customers depend upon Newport News Waterworks to deliver clean water. Safe and readily available water is important for public health, whether it is used for drinking, bathing, food production, recreational or other purposes. The Waterworks team works exceptionally hard to serve residents and guests in Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, York County and part of James City County. Below are updates on key activities that have taken place recently.

Grant Awarded for Dam Upgrades

Newport News Waterworks continues to focus on reservoir dam upgrades. In 2018, the Lee Hall Dam Improvement Project was completed. This project was a multi-year overhaul of the earthen dam and concrete spillway. Preliminary design for upgrades to the Harwoods Mill (HM) Reservoir Dams in York County are underway. These upgrades will replace the aging infrastructure and raise the dam height to meet current maximum flood simulations. This will protect nearby roads, businesses and homes from flooding and potential damage. Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2021. FEMA, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, awarded Waterworks nearly $2.6 million in state and federal funds for the project. Their support recognizes the importance of regional flood planning.

Aquatic Harvesting Begins

Waterworks began harvesting aquatic vegetation from the Lee Hall Reservoir in June 2020. The goal is to reduce the aquatic plant density in the main recreational area. Since the harvested aquatic vegetation is rich with nutrients, it is de-watered and stored for future compost. Beginning in 2021, aquatic vegetation will be harvested annually from approximately April through July.

Great Job by the Waterworks Team

Waterworks employees work hard to deliver clean water to homes, businesses and numerous facilities. Dr. Roy Crooks took the time to write a letter, thanking the team that fixed the main by his house. Below is a portion of his letter. “As a resident of Newport News, I would like to express my gratitude and the appreciation of my neighbors to the Newport News Waterworks Crew for their quick and effective repair of our leaking water main. I was fortunate to be able watch and photograph the repair and I was impressed by the efficiency and professionalism of the repair crew. One employee was kind enough to show me around the site and explain the various operations.”