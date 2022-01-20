Updates: Portsmouth- Winter Storm Watch

Also, the Olde Towne Farmers Market will be closed on Saturday, January 22nd.

In advance of the start of the winter storm, please use this time to check your inclement weather emergency kits (home and car), check your supply of batteries, flashlights, your generator space, gas, and needs, charge all of your electronic devices, and remember to check on one another. PLEASE read the important safety information for operating portable generators and portable heaters below and PLEASE ALWAYS be attentive and cautious when using them, fireplaces, and all external heating units and appliances.

Portsmouth residents are reminded to maintain situational awareness and to exercise extreme caution at all times during this winter weather event and recovery. As you ready and stock your homes, vehicles, emergency supply kits, please find more resources to help you prepare and respond at . . . https://www.vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather/ or https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather.

PLEASE STAY INFORMED:

As a reminder, the 5 Ways to Stay Informed flyer is provided in the email below, should the City of Portsmouth have additional weather-related announcements. Also, remember the important keys: Make a Kit (for home and for vehicles), Make a Plan, Stay Informed.

Winter Storm Watch Is In Effect For The City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth encourages citizens to be prepared as the National Weather Service (NWS) Wakefield has issued a Winter Storm Watch for rain, freezing rain, and snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning for Southeast Virginia which includes the City of Portsmouth. The current forecast of the NWS is provided below and it includes heavy snow, with up to seven inches possible. Residents are reminded to maintain situational awareness and to exercise extreme caution at all times during this winter weather event and recovery. As you ready and stock your homes, vehicles, emergency supply kits, please scroll for important safety information and tips, and for more resources to help you prepare and respond, visit: https://www.vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather/ or https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather.

Here is the current NWS forecast — please continue to monitor the weather for any changes and updates and here’s a link for your access: Wakefield NWS.

Thursday

Rain, mainly after 1pm. Temperature rising to near 50 by 10am, then falling to around 34 during the remainder of the day. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain and snow before 8pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 8pm and 11pm, then snow likely after 11pm. Low around 26. North wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

A chance of snow before 10am, then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 10am and 1pm, then snow likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. North wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday Night

Snow. Low around 26. North wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Saturday

A chance of snow before 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

The Department of Public Works is fully stocked with sand and salt and has the City’s 10 plow and salt spreader trucks prepped and ready. Staff will begin working 12-hour shifts for 24-hour operations beginning Thursday morning at 7 a.m. The Office of Emergency Management and public safety personnel, staff from the Departments of Public Utilities and Parks and Recreation, and additional essential personnel from City Departments will be monitoring weather conditions for the duration of the weather event, preparing, and responding as needed.

(revised 1/20/22)

During severe weather and snow events, residents are urged to stay off the roads for your safety and for the safety of our crews who are working to clear them. Stranded drivers and passengers, abandoned vehicles due to being stuck in snow, and fender-benders create additional life safety emergencies and hazards which also impact public safety responses and snow plow operations. Please heed the warnings of officials and stay off the roads, limiting non-essential travel. Also, residents are requested to move all vehicles from primary roads and major thoroughfares for safety reasons and to allow for snow plow operations. Primary/major roads, bridges and overpasses, and those that lead to our hospitals and fire stations are priority.

PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS! If you must travel during adverse weather conditions:

If snow and/or ice are on the road, know that conditions are hazardous



Do not travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve



Allow plenty of time to reach your destination and keep a significant distance behind and beside other vehicles



Do not pass snowplows operations



Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage



Additional VDOT Essential Travel Information — Visit www.511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions and closures before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

Resources:

Free 511 Virginia Tools — Get the latest traffic conditions before traveling by calling 511, or go to www.511virginia.org. You also can download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app at https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/511.asp#app.



800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) — Report road hazards or ask road-related questions at VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by calling this statewide toll-free number.



Twitter — Follow us @VaDOTHR and @511hamptonroads for the latest traffic updates during a storm.



WAZE – VDOT recently partnered with Wazeto add a new feature to the navigation software app that allows users to report, in real-time during winter weather, when a road has not been plowed. It will also inform travelers when they are approaching a road that has been identified by other drivers as unplowed.



For more winter driving information, please visit www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Important Safety Information from Dominion Energy:

If you lose power, please let us know. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using our mobile app or online at DominionEnergy.com. You can download the Dominion Energy Outage Center app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also call us at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).

Beware of downed power lines. Assume they are energized and dangerous. During winter storms, it is important to remember that power lines could be covered by snow. Stay at least 30 feet away and make sure your family, pets, and neighbors also avoid the downed wire. Call Dominion Energy right away at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) to speak with an agent to report the downed wire.

Properly connect your generator. If you have a generator, be sure it is fueled, tested, and properly connected before the severe weather arrives. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and for line crews working to restore power

As a reminder, the 5 Ways to Stay Informed flyer is included below, should the City of Portsmouth have weather-related announcements. Also, remember the important keys: Make a Kit (for home and for vehicles), Make a Plan, Stay Informed.