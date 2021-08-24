URBAN LEAGUE AND WALMART – BACKPACK & SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY EVENT – Aug. 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
URBAN LEAGUE OF HAMPTON ROADS AND WALMART
BACKPACK & SCHOOL SUPPLIES GIVEAWAY EVENT
Urban League Partners with Walmart to Provide
Backpacks and School Supplies to the Community
WHO: Urban League partners with Walmart to provide backpacks and school supplies to local students heading back to school.
WHAT: 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to be distributed to local families.
NOTE: All available backpacks have been claimed through a pre-registration process. This event is for pickup for those already registered.
WHEN:Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Booker T. Washington High School Cafeteria
1111 Park Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23504
WHY: Back-to-school shopping can often put pressure on a family’s budget. This fall, the Urban League of Hampton Roads has partnered with Walmart to provide 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to help a child go back to school prepared and ready for the new year.
VISUALS: – Volunteers handing out backpacks filled with school supplies to families; social distancing guidelines will be posted and observed.
– Spokespersons from Urban League and Walmart Available
CONTACT: Mike Carosi | 757.353.5532 | mike@communicateonpoint.com