USDA Summer Food Service Program for Children

The Portsmouth Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program that provides meals to all children without charge. The meals are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Congregate and non–congregate meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, at the sites and times as follows:

1. Cavalier Manor Recreation Center – 404 Viking Street

6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

2. Churchland Elementary–Summer RAYS –5601 Michael Lane

6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

3. Cradock Recreation Center – 308 Allen Road

6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

4. Dales Homes – 1729 Columbus Avenue

7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

5. Douglass Park Elementary–21 Century – 34 Grand Street

7/12/21 – 7/30/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

6. Foundation Stone–Hope Village – 611 6th Street

7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

7. Hamilton Place –1036 Patriot Way

7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

8. Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center – 2430 Turnpike Road

6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast/Lunch 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

9. John Tyler–Summer RAYS —3649 Hartford Street

6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

10. Marriner Christian Academy–Grove Baptist – 6006 Churchland Boulevard

6/28/21– 9/01/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

11. Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center – 900 Elm Avenue

6/28/21– 8/20/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

12. Park View Elementary–21st Century –260 Elm Avenue

7/06/21 – 7/30/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. Lunch 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

13. Seaboard Square –2847 Berkley Avenue

7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

14. Saint Mark Deliverance Center –3801 Turnpike Road

8/04/21 – 8/05/21 Wednesday–Thursday

Supper ONLY 6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

15. Swanson Homes– 1746 South Street

7/06/21 – 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast/Lunch 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

16. Urban Outreach–Hope Charitable Services –3516 Winchester Drive

7/06/21– 8/21/21 Monday–Friday

Breakfast 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Lunch 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

17. Woodrow Wilson–Football –1401 Elmhurst Lane

7/12/21 – 8/20/21– Monday–Friday

Supper ONLY 6:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

18. W. E. Waters Middle –600 Roosevelt Boulevard

8/16/21– 8/26/21 Monday–Thursday

Breakfast 8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Lunch 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

19. Zion Baptist Church –225 Hatton Street

6/28/21– 8/27/21 Monday–Friday

Lunch ONLY 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

USDA Non–Discrimination Statement

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program. or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877–8339. Additionally, program. information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD–3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632–9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250–9410

(2) fax: (202) 690–7442; or

(3) email: programintake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

