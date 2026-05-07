USPTO Extends Fast-Track Appeals Pilot Program Through 2028

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) is extending the Fast-Track Appeals Pilot Program. Under this program, appellants may file a petition to expedite review of the appeal by the PTAB. A notice of the extension will publish shortly in the Federal Register. The extension continues the program for another two years. The new expiration date is May 6, 2028.

Effective in this extension, the Fast-Track Appeals Pilot Program will set a target of reaching a decision on each ex parte appeal within four months. For additional information on the Fast-Track Appeals Pilot Program, see the PTAB’s webpage.