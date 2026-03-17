USPTO Offers Paid Summer Internships for Students

Your career journey starts here

Are you a degree-seeking student looking to kickstart your career? Are you curious about exploring cutting-edge roles in public service?

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is offering two paid summer internship opportunities: the USPTO Internship Program and USPTO Law Internship. These programs will take place at our beautiful Alexandria, Virginia, headquarters and begin in June 2026.

Whether you’re studying STEM, cybersecurity, AI, business, or law, you’ll gain hands-on experience, explore career paths across the agency, and support the nation’s innovation ecosystem. Applications will be accepted from March 13-20.

Apply now﻿

Program 1: As a USPTO intern, you will:

Learn more about federal careers

Expand personal and professional skills

Gain exposure to intellectual property through research, analysis, and reporting

Collaborate on meaningful projects

Eligibility: U.S. citizen students from four-year or community colleges, trade schools, studying STEM, cybersecurity, AI, and other fields.

Program 2: As a USPTO law intern, you will:

Learn more about federal careers

Expand personal and professional skills

Interact with agency attorneys and legal experts

Collaborate on meaningful projects

Eligibility: U.S. citizen full-time law school students in their first, second, or third year.

Ready to apply?

Have your resume and transcripts ready when you submit your application!

Experience our campus

Curious about what it’s like to work at our Alexandria, Virginia, campus? See where teams come together to review new ideas, support innovators, and move innovation forward.

Watch now﻿

Questions?

If you have questions about qualifications or application status, contact the agency specialist listed on the bottom of the USAJOBS announcement. For questions about work-life at the USPTO, reach out to our HR team at recruitment@uspto.gov.