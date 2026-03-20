USPTO Publishes Guide to Intellectual Property Measures in China

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published an updated reference guide to intellectual property (IP) and related measures in the People’s Republic of China.

Titled “Navigating the IP legal landscape in China,” the publication provides U.S. rights holders doing business in China with information on new and amended IP laws, regulations, departmental rules, and judicial interpretations that affect every aspect of IP in China. It is an update to a 2022 publication, “Compendium of selected intellectual property and related measures of the People’s Republic of China.”

The USPTO has a number of resources to help U.S. rights holders doing business in the People’s Republic of China. For more information on these resources, please visit our China IP webpage.