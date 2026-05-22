USPTO to Host Virtual Patent Examiner Career Webinar

By HRM Staff

The United States Patent and Trademark Office will host a virtual webinar on May 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. ET for individuals interested in careers in intellectual property and patent examination. The event will give participants an inside look at the role of a USPTO patent examiner, including the patent examination process and the agency’s role in supporting innovation across the United States. Patent examiners are often among the first professionals to review emerging technologies before they reach the market, helping inventors protect new ideas and move innovations forward.

The webinar will feature a presentation followed by an interactive question-and-answer session with USPTO team members. Interested participants can register for the event, explore the USPTO campus virtually, and apply for career opportunities through here.