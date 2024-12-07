USS Monitor Legacy Program Presents: John V. Quarstein

At the end of the Battle of Hampton Roads, USS Monitor’s commander, John Worden, was grievously wounded by a shell fired by Lieutenant John Taylor Wood. Worden endured a painful recovery. Eventually, by November 1862, he was able to return to service as captain of the USS Montauk.

Learn more about the incredible history of the USS Monitor at The Mariners’ Museum on select Fridays during the newly created USS Monitor Legacy Program. These public events showcasing the multifaceted stories of the ironclad are presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) Monitor National Marine Sanctuary.

The first lecture, “The Wounding and Recovery of Lieutenant John Lorimer Worden,” will be presented by historian John V. Quarstein, director emeritus of the USS Monitor Center, on Friday, Dec. 13, from noon to 1 p.m., in the Explorers Theater (100 Museum Drive) and online. Signed copies of Quarstein’s books will be available for purchase in the Museum Gift shop.

This event is included with $1 admission, and free for Mariners’ Museum Members. Seating is limited and advance registration is required. This lecture will also be livestreamed and free to watch online. For additional assistance, questions or support, please contact guestrelations@MarinersMuseum.org.