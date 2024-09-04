USS Newport News Committee, City Boards Seek Members

The City of Newport News has hundreds of citizens who serve on more than 40 boards, commissions, and committees. These bodies provide a wide variety of valuable technical, advisory, administrative, and judicial services to the city and our residents.

Whether you are interested in zoning, libraries, criminal justice, architecture, human rights, the arts, or even towing, there is a board or commission for you!

Right now, the USS Newport News Liaison Committee has four seats available for interested volunteers. For 35 years, the committee has worked with the crew and families of the USS Newport News (SSN 750) to provide goodwill and activities, ensuring a continuous interest in and relationship with the ship, its crew, and its city namesake. It also raises scholarship funds and helps arrange recognition and holiday events for the crew and their families.

Visit USS Newport News Liaison Committee to learn more, or email Committee Chair Dale Hargrave.

To discover all of the citizen boards, commissions, and committees of Newport News visit nnva.gov/262/Boards-Commissions.