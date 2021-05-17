Utility assistance still available for Portsmouth customers affected financially by COVID-19

Assistance is still available for customers that were financially impacted due to COVID-19 and have past due utility bill balances. Residents who would like to apply for assistance, please visit utilities.portsmouthva.gov/ DocumentCenter/View/121/Customer-CARES-Certification-Fillable-Form for more information, or click on the utilities assistance tab on the website. Update: Citizens can apply for this assistance more than once, as long as the past due bill is over 30 days. All applications must be submitted by no later than November 15, 2021. Also, we would like to remind customers that the Department of Public Utilities Customer Service Office is CLOSED to the public until further notice due to COVID-19. If you have any questions,please call our office at 757-393-8524. To establish service, visit utilities.portsmouthva.gov/171/Customer-Service.