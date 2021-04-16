VA AG Candidate Jay Jones Statement on Norfolk PD Sgt. William Kelly’s Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse

NORFOLK— Delegate Jay Jones released the following statement on reports that the Norfolk Police Department’s Executive Officer of Internal Affairs, William Kelly, expressed support for and donated money to, Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of murdering two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin:

“We have to get to the bottom of this reported conduct, which is utterly disgusting. If these allegations are true, Officer Kelly must resign from the Norfolk Police Department immediately. Should he not resign, he must be terminated. Kelly’s actions have broken the public’s trust and emboldened the worst elements in our society. If we are ever going to repair and strengthen the already fragile relationship between our communities and law enforcement and have a public that truly feels safe, we must root out bias and hatred in our justice system and have true accountability in policing. There should be no place in our police departments for those who sympathize with white supremacists like Kyle Rittenhouse, who violently attacked peaceful protesters. Law enforcement needs to know they protect and serve all of us, not just a select few.”