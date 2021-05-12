VA State of Emergency After Ransomware Cyberattack | HRBT Tide Gate Testing

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today signed Executive Order Seventy-Eight declaring a state of emergency in Virginia to address gasoline supply disruptions throughout the Commonwealth. On May 7, 2021, the Colonial Pipeline system, which is the primary fuel source for many Virginia retailers, reported a ransomware cyberattack that resulted in a temporary shutdown.











While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a temporary fuel transportation waiver to increase the supply of gasoline, the Governor’s emergency declaration allows state agencies to issue their own waivers as required by the state. Executive Order Seventy-Eight also provides increased flexibility and funding for state and local governments to ensure adequate fuel supply.











“This emergency declaration will help the Commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” said Governor Northam.











Earlier today, EPA Administrator Michael Regan issued an emergency fuel waiver to help alleviate fuel shortages in Virginia and other states whose supply of reformulated gasoline has been impacted by the pipeline shutdown. This waiver will continue through May 18, 2021. Additional information on the EPA waiver can be found here.



VDOT TO TEST TIDE GATES AT THE HRBT THIS WEEKEND





Traffic stoppages scheduled for 2-4 a.m. Sunday, May 16













SUFFOLK – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will conduct routine tide gate testing at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 16 to ensure facilities are prepared for possible adverse weather conditions.











Motorists traveling I-64 to the HRBT during this time should expect to be stopped for up to 60 minutes in each direction. To avoid delays, motorists are encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.











Crews will first test the eastbound gates and then test the westbound gates at the HRBT. Full directional closures are as follows:











Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel





Sunday, May 16





· 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. – all eastbound traffic stopped





· 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. – all westbound traffic stopped











For additional travel alerts, motorists are encouraged to follow @VaDOTHR on Twitter, visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or the Traffic Information Line at 757-361-3016, or download Virginia’s free 511 mobile app.











