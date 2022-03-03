VA Tornado Drill | CNOY Video | View Meetings on PCTV | Arts for Learning
By: Dana Woodson
Now is a great time to make a safety plan for yourself before practicing it during the Virginia Statewide Tornado Drill on Tuesday, March 8th. Remember, the safest place to be during tornadoes is indoors, on the lowest floor, in an interior room. For more information, visit www.VaEmergency.gov.
The Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) 5K Walk
Portsmouth Volunteers for the Homeless (PVH) held their Coldest Night of the Year 5K Walk last Saturday, and among those in attendance was PCTV Channel 48/39! Here’s a video that PCTV created that captures scenes from the event including supporters who joined in the fundraising effort: https://youtu.be/Pr-p0zxwh9E.
–Tune in to PCTV Channel 48/39 to watch these March 1, 2022 public meetings or view them using the YouTube links provided below–
|Registration Open! Rhythm and Me PortsmouthIn partnership with Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater (FACT) and the Portsmouth YMCA, Arts for Learning is excited to host its next session of Rhythm and Me, an adaptive dance residency for middle and high school students with autism. Students who live in Portsmouth can sign up for this free program, which will focus on different dance styles paired with practical life skills. REGISTER NOWFunding for this project has been provided by Portsmouth General Hospital Foundation.