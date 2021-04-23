Vaccine Appointments Available Throughout Region; Governor Northam Eases Some Mitigation Measures

As the availability of COVID-19 vaccines increases throughout the region, Newport News is trying to make it easier for residents to find and register for appointments. We created a COVID-19 Vaccine website that lists clinics in the region, as well as medical practices, pharmacies and grocery stores that are offering the vaccine. The page will be updated regularly, so check back often and share it with others.

More than half of all adults in Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since vaccination numbers are up and COVID-19 case numbers are substantially lower than they were earlier this year, Governor Ralph Northam has modified some of the mitigation measures. Earlier this week, Governor Northam increased accommodations for cross-country events and school-based fine arts performances and expanded access to bar seating in restaurants with strict social distancing. During a video address yesterday, Governor Northam announced he is easing other measures effective May 15, including:



Social gatherings: The maximum number of individuals permitted in a social gathering will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues: Indoor entertainment and public amusement venues will be able to operate at 50% capacity or 1,000 people, up from 30% capacity or 500 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50% capacity—up from 30%—with no specific cap on the number of attendees.

Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250 spectators or 50% capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people or 50% capacity, whichever is less.

Alcohol sales: Restaurants may return to selling alcohol after midnight and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5:00 a.m.

The Commonwealth will continue to mandate mask-wearing and social distancing, even as commercial restrictions are further eased. For more information on COVID-19, visit the Virginia Department of Health website at www.vdh.virginia.gov.