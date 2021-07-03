Vaccine Appts@MCMall | Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts

significant Lane Closures Report





** VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Independence Day travel beginning noon, Friday, July 2 until noon, Tuesday, July 6.





NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.











*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*











Bridges & Tunnels:





Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:





· Alternating, single-lane closures westbound on July 6-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.











Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:





· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound on July 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.











James River Bridge, Route 17:





· Single-lane closure northbound on:





· July 6 from noon to 3 p.m.





· July 7-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.





HRBT Expansion Project:





﻿Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):





I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:





· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed July 6-8 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 east near Route 143/Camp Peary (exit 238) on July 6 beginning as early as 9 p.m.





· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199 follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.





· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.











I-64 Express Lanes, Norfolk:





· Full closure of the I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on:





· July 9 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.





· July 10-11 from noon to 5 p.m.











I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:





· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):





· July 6-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· July 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.





· July 10 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.





· July 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

















































I-264, Norfolk:





· Full closure of the I-264 west (inside set) off-ramp to I-64 east and the I-264 east off-ramp to I-64 east (exit 14A) on July 6-8 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.











I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:





· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on July 6-10 from as early as 7 p.m. until as late as noon the following day.





· Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange on July 6-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.





· Closure with detour of northbound Newtown Road at the I-264 overpass on July 8 from as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.











Other Notable Closures:











Laskin Road Widening and Bridge Replacement Project:





