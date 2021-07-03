Vaccine Appts@MCMall | Portsmouth, ERT, and VDOT Traffic Alerts
To schedule an appointment and to select
which vaccine you would like to receive, visit:
Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work
The Department of Engineering has announced that westbound Portsmouth Boulevard, between Deep Creek Boulevard and Dahlia Street, will be closed Wednesday, July 7th, through Wednesday, July 14th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily during sewer connections work
For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.
July 2, 2021
DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE
From Friday, July 2 to Friday, July 9
Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Tuesday, July 6, Wednesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
Follow us!
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:
• Download the 511 smartphone app
• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone
A partner of
|significant Lane Closures Report
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS
For the week of July 4-10
** VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Independence Day travel beginning noon, Friday, July 2 until noon, Tuesday, July 6.
Read the statewide Independence Day travel release here.**
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.
*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*
For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.
Bridges & Tunnels:
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
· Alternating, single-lane closures westbound on July 6-8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures southbound on July 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
James River Bridge, Route 17:
· Single-lane closure northbound on:
· July 6 from noon to 3 p.m.
· July 7-9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HRBT Expansion Project:
· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):
· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).
I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:
· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Lightfoot (exit 234) to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed July 6-8 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Brief, intermittent stoppages on I-64 east near Route 143/Camp Peary (exit 238) on July 6 beginning as early as 9 p.m.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199 follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
I-64 Express Lanes, Norfolk:
· Full closure of the I-64 Express Lanes in both directions on:
· July 9 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
· July 10-11 from noon to 5 p.m.
I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:
For a full list of on-going traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp
· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):
· July 6-8 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· July 9 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
· July 10 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
· July 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-264, Norfolk:
· Full closure of the I-264 west (inside set) off-ramp to I-64 east and the I-264 east off-ramp to I-64 east (exit 14A) on July 6-8 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) on July 6-10 from as early as 7 p.m. until as late as noon the following day.
· Single-lane closure on I-64 east at the I-264 interchange on July 6-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Closure with detour of northbound Newtown Road at the I-264 overpass on July 8 from as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Other Notable Closures:
Laskin Road Widening and Bridge Replacement Project:
· Permanent closure of the feeder lanes on the north side of Laskin Road between First Colonial Road and Republic Road. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3jDiOW7