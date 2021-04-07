Vaccine Distribution Increases; Stay Safe After Being Vaccinated

The number of people in Virginia who have received a COVID-19 vaccine is steadily rising. The Virginia Department of Health’s Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts are in Phase 1c and the entire state will move to Phase 2 on Sunday, April 18. This means everyone 16 and older who lives or works in Virginia will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine at that time. Some communities will make the transition into Phase 2 sooner and have begun inviting members of the general public from the pre-registration list to appointments. To pre-register or to update your pre-registration record, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 711.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna vaccines) or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine). According to the CDC, after you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions. This includes wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces in public places until we know more.

The CDC developed a checklist of activities people can safely resume if they’ve been fully vaccinated, as well as things they don’t recommend people doing at this time. If you’ve been fully vaccinated, the CDC says it is safe to do the following activities:

Visit inside a home or private setting without a mask with other fully vaccinated people of any age

Visit inside a home or private setting without a mask with one household of unvaccinated people who are not at risk for severe illness

Travel domestically without a pre- or post-travel test

Travel domestically without quarantining after travel

Travel internationally without a pre-travel test, depending on destination

Travel internationally without quarantining after travel

At this time, the CDC urges that even fully vaccinated people not attend medium or large gatherings or visit indoors, without a mask, with people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The most important thing to remember is to continue to follow safety guidelines, even if you are fully vaccinated. Mask up, Newport News and stay safe!