Vaccines@MCMall | ERT and VDOT Traffic Alerts
Military Circle Mall Regional Site Announces Testing and
Vaccination Opportunities for the Week of September 6
(Norfolk-Va.) –The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reminds everyone that many locations are available throughout the region and across the Commonwealth for individuals seeking COVID-19 testing. Testing demand has increased across the region, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. The regional site at Military Circle Mall continues testing again this coming Wednesday.
Following a second week of robust response to the first COVID-19 community testing event at the Military Circle Mall (MCM), where 194 individuals were tested, VDH will be providing testing opportunities each week through the month of September and possibly beyond. This is in addition to the ongoing vaccination efforts being held at the MCM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting Health Director for the Norfolk Health Department reports that the number of individuals interested in vaccinations has been on the rise over the last several weeks. He notes, “While the MCM saw anywhere between 69-197 patients in July, this past Tuesday (8/31) there were 340 individuals presenting for vaccinations, and 215 on Thursday (9/2).” This includes immunocompromised individuals now seeking a 3rd dose.
VACCINATION clinics at the MCM (located at 880 N Military Highway) will be held next week on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccines are available for individuals ages 12 and up. Children 12-17 are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine only. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompanying them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted, but advanced registration is encouraged. Those who would like to register for a specific time should visit the links below:
September 7, 2021 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All vaccines – https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/6005129788
September 9, 2021 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.
All vaccines – https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/1625976980
TESTING clinic at the MCM will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. Testing is available for ages 3 and up. Minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Just walk right in. PCR testing only.
There is no cost to receiving the vaccine or testing.
Masks are required while attending the vaccination clinic at the Military Circle Mall. Please also bring identification (ID) with you; accommodations may be made for those without an ID. For those who are seeking a second vaccine dose, please be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card. If you have misplaced or lost your card, you may visit: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ to request a new record. Click on the highlighted box on the left of the page.
Getting a Covid-19 vaccine is the most important thing that can be done to stop the spread of the virus.
For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline: (757) 683-2745.
Traffic Advisory
September 3, 2021
DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE
From Friday, September 3 to Friday, September 10
Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, September 7; Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, September 12 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.
Sept. 3, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS
For the week of Sept. 5-11
** VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Labor Day travel beginning noon, Friday, Sept. 3 until noon, Tuesday, Sept. 7.
NOTE: This list covers full closures of interstates, ramps, bridges and primary roads, and lane closures at the bridge-tunnels and the Berkley, Coleman, High Rise and James River bridges.
*Scheduled closures are subject to change based on weather conditions and other factors.*
For information on the many other lane closures necessary for maintenance and construction throughout Hampton Roads, visit 511Virginia.org, download the 511VA smartphone app, or dial 511.
Bridges & Tunnels:
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64:
· Alternating, single-lane closures eastbound Sept. 8-9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures westbound Sept. 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:
· Single-lane closures northbound Sept. 7-8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
High Rise Bridge, I-64:
· Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.:
· westbound Sept. 7-9
· eastbound Sept. 10
James River Bridge, Route 17:
· Alternating, single-lane closures in both directions Sept. 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
HRBT Expansion Project:
· For lane closures and project updates related to the HRBT Expansion Project, visit HRBTExpansion.org.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown Tunnels):
· Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and MLK Expressway (Route 164).
I-64 Widening Segment III Project, York County:
· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) in Lightfoot to Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) as needed Sept. 7-9 starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full closure of the I-64 east on- and off-ramps at Route 143/Merrimac Trail (exit 238) Sept. 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures on Route 143/Merrimac Trail at the I-64 overpass on Sept. 8 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure and diversion on the existing Route 199/Newman Road west on-ramp to I-64 west in Lightfoot continues. Westbound traffic on Route 199/Newman Road to follow detour signage in place directing motorists to a new temporary median crossover to access the Route 199/Newman Road east on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
· A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143/Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
I-64, Southside Widening, High Rise Bridge Expansion:
· For a full list of ongoing traffic impacts and lane closures, visit the project traffic alerts page: 64highrise.org/news_and_traffic_alerts/lane_closures.asp
· Alternating, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between South Military Highway (exit 297) and Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289):
· Sept. 7-9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Sept. 10 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
· Sept. 11 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
· Sept. 12 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full closure of the off-ramp from I-64 west to Great Bridge Boulevard (exit 292A) Sept. 11 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Click here for the full traffic alert: https://conta.cc/3n19bma
I-64, Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, Newport News:
· Double-lane closures on I-64 east at the Denbigh Boulevard overpass with brief, intermittent stoppages up to 20 minutes Sept. 7-8 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west at the Denbigh Boulevard overpass with brief, intermittent stoppages up to 20 minutes Sept. 9 between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Lane closure under flagger control on Denbigh Boulevard, between Millwood Drive and Pocahontas Drive, with brief, intermittent stoppages Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-64, Chesapeake:
· Double-lane closures on I-64 west near Greenbrier Parkway (exit 289) Sept. 10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with brief, intermittent stoppages starting after midnight.
I-64, Norfolk:
· Full ramp closure from Northampton Boulevard north (Route 13) to I-64 east Sept. 7-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full ramp closure from Northampton Boulevard south (Route 13) to I-64 east and west Sept. 7-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full ramp closure from Tidewater Drive north (Route 168) to I-64 west Sept. 7-9 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
I-64 / I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
· Alternating, multi-lane closures on I-264 in both directions from Newtown Road (exit 15) to Witchduck Road (exit 16) Sept. 7-11 from 7 p.m. until as late as 10 a.m.
· Consecutive, double-lane closure on I-264 west between Witchduck Road (exit 16) and Newtown Road (exit 15) from Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. to Sept. 13 at 5 a.m.
· Full closure of Newtown Road at the I-264 interchange on Sept. 9-10 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-564, Norfolk:
· Consecutive, double-lane closures on I-564 west between the I-64 west interchange and Terminal Boulevard:
· Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. through Sept. 6 at 4 a.m.
· Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. through Sept. 13 at 4 a.m.