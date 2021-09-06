Vaccines@MCMall | ERT and VDOT Traffic Alerts

Military Circle Mall Regional Site Announces Testing and

Vaccination Opportunities for the Week of September 6

(Norfolk-Va.) –The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reminds everyone that many locations are available throughout the region and across the Commonwealth for individuals seeking COVID-19 testing. Testing demand has increased across the region, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. The regional site at Military Circle Mall continues testing again this coming Wednesday.

Following a second week of robust response to the first COVID-19 community testing event at the Military Circle Mall (MCM), where 194 individuals were tested, VDH will be providing testing opportunities each week through the month of September and possibly beyond. This is in addition to the ongoing vaccination efforts being held at the MCM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting Health Director for the Norfolk Health Department reports that the number of individuals interested in vaccinations has been on the rise over the last several weeks. He notes, “While the MCM saw anywhere between 69-197 patients in July, this past Tuesday (8/31) there were 340 individuals presenting for vaccinations, and 215 on Thursday (9/2).” This includes immunocompromised individuals now seeking a 3rd dose.

VACCINATION clinics at the MCM (located at 880 N Military Highway) will be held next week on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccines are available for individuals ages 12 and up. Children 12-17 are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine only. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompanying them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins will be accepted, but advanced registration is encouraged. Those who would like to register for a specific time should visit the links below:

September 7, 2021 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All vaccines – https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/6005129788

September 9, 2021 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

All vaccines – https://vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/appointment/en/reg/1625976980

TESTING clinic at the MCM will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. Testing is available for ages 3 and up. Minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Just walk right in. PCR testing only.

There is no cost to receiving the vaccine or testing.

Masks are required while attending the vaccination clinic at the Military Circle Mall. Please also bring identification (ID) with you; accommodations may be made for those without an ID. For those who are seeking a second vaccine dose, please be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card. If you have misplaced or lost your card, you may visit: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ to request a new record. Click on the highlighted box on the left of the page.

Getting a Covid-19 vaccine is the most important thing that can be done to stop the spread of the virus.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline: (757) 683-2745.

Traffic Advisory

September 3, 2021

DriveERT WEEKLY LANE CLOSURE SCHEDULE

From Friday, September 3 to Friday, September 10

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, September 7; Wednesday, September 8 and Thursday, September 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, September 12 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:

• Download the 511 smartphone app

• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone