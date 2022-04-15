VACIR Praises Biden Administration for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) Designation for Cameroon

By: VACIR Press

The Virginia Coalition for Immigrant Rights (VACIR) applauds the Biden Administration for providing a pathway to safety and security to thousands of Cameroonians with the designation of Temporary Protective Status (TPS).



“A TPS designation for Cameroon is long overdue. As detailed in a recent investigation, people deported to Cameroon have been disappeared or murdered by military forces. While much work needs to be done to eradicate anti-Blackness in our immigration system, today we

celebrate a very long fought and sweet victory for our thousands of members from Cameroon.”



Luis Aguilar, Virginia Director, CASA. VACIR Executive Director Monica Sarmiento, “The Cameroonian community has long awaited access to the TPS program. The Biden Administration has taken a good first step in lifting racial disparities and biases by recognizing a need that has been long overlooked. VACIR commends the leadership of the Cameroon Advocacy Network, Haitian Bridge Alliance, CASA, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Amnesty International USA Responds on their leadership by

securing this victory for the Cameroonian community. We look forward to seeing more equity building steps from the Biden Administration. ”



The Virginia Coalition for Immigrant Rights (VACIR) is a multi-racial and multi-ethnic coalition of organizations that exists to win dignity, power and quality of life for all immigrant and refugee communities.