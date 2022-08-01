Administration Events Helpful Hints Local 

VA’s Tax Free Weekend

By: City of Portsmouth

The Virginia Sales Tax Holiday starts a week from today on Friday August 5th, at 12:01 a.m., and ends on Sunday, August 7th, at 11:59 p.m.  During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

What items are eligible?

For more information, use this link: https://bit.ly/3oGbcUa

