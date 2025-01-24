VATA Art Show Opening- Creative Recognition

The Virginia Art Therapy Association (VATA) is hosting “Creative Recognition: The Importance of Healing Art” to celebrate and uplift the significance of art therapy. VATA hopes to bring attention and awareness to the benefits of making art, creative processes, and the positive effects these can have for personal and/or therapeutic art.

Art in this exhibit is created by VATA members and the general public of Virginia. The opening will take place Jan. 25 from 1-4 p.m. After the opening, art will be on display in the third-floor atrium gallery at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center until Feb. 28. This opening and the exhibit are free to attend.