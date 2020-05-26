VB Wave and Bayfront Shuttle Services Suspended this Summer

​The VB Wave and Bayfront Shuttle services (Routes 30, 31, and 35) scheduled to start Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 have been suspended this summer due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The suspension of the seasonal services was in part due to Governor Northam’s Forward Virginia Phase One guidelines and to safely reopen the beaches.

There have been other transit service changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic. They are designed to continue essential service to all six cities for transit riders.

Citizens are encouraged to continue using transit for essential trips, remember to maintain social distance, and exit from the rear of the bus. More information regarding transit service changes due to COVID-19 impacts can be found at the Hampton Roads Transit website: www.gohrt.com.

For the latest information, please visit emergency.vbgov.com/coronavirus and follow us on facebook.com/CityofVaBeach, twitter.com/CityofVaBeach and instagram.com/cityofvabeach