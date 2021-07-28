Administration Helpful Hints Local 

VBAlert

K. Alston ,

VBAlert, powered by RAVE Smart911, is the city’s opt-in emergency alert and warning system.

The city utilizes VBAlert to inform citizens and visitors when there is a public safety situation or other major city event.

Situations and events that could prompt a VBAlert message include:

Weather watches and warnings
Evacuation announcements
Rabid animal alerts
Police, fire or EMS activity
Hazardous Materials Incident
Boil water advisories
Transportation disruptions (road closures, major traffic incidents)

The VBAlert system sends messages to registered users via text, email and phone depending on the methods you register to receive them.