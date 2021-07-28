VBAlert
VBAlert, powered by RAVE Smart911, is the city’s opt-in emergency alert and warning system.
The city utilizes VBAlert to inform citizens and visitors when there is a public safety situation or other major city event.
Situations and events that could prompt a VBAlert message include:
Weather watches and warnings
Evacuation announcements
Rabid animal alerts
Police, fire or EMS activity
Hazardous Materials Incident
Boil water advisories
Transportation disruptions (road closures, major traffic incidents)