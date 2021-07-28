VBAlert, powered by RAVE Smart911, is the city’s opt-in emergency alert and warning system.

The city utilizes VBAlert to inform citizens and visitors when there is a public safety situation or other major city event.

Situations and events that could prompt a VBAlert message include:

Weather watches and warnings

Evacuation announcements

Rabid animal alerts

Police, fire or EMS activity

Hazardous Materials Incident

Boil water advisories

Transportation disruptions (road closures, major traffic incidents)

The VBAlert system sends messages to registered users via text, email and phone depending on the methods you register to receive them.