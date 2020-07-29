VDEM Releases New Hurricane Evacuation Guide

While responding to the COVID-19 pandemic remains our nation’s primary focus, we must also remember it’s hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October. To ensure residents are ready to respond to a hurricane or severe storm, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) created a Virginia Hurricane Evacuation Guide. This updated guide places a special emphasis on preparedness during the pandemic.

Every resident should bookmark or download the guide to learn how to respond before, during and after a storm. Topics include Know Your Zone, how to evacuate, the importance of flood insurance, where to get information and much more.

The guide also includes a comprehensive list of supplies that should go into your emergency kit. It can take several days or weeks for government services and assistance to reach you and your family depending on the severity of the storm and your geographic location. An emergency kit is vital to sustaining your family after a disaster. New to this year’s kit are items needed to prepare during the pandemic, including face masks or coverings, antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer and other sanitization products.

For information on how to protect yourself, your family and home, visit VDEM’s Hurricane Preparedness website.