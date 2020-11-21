VDH COVID-19 Dashboard System Maintenance | ERT and VDOT Traffic Alerts

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will be conducting routine maintenance to the VDH external website – www.vdh.virginia.gov – on Saturday, November 21st, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. During this time, the website as well as the COVID-19 data dashboards will be unavailable. VDH will post updates throughout the scheduled maintenance on the expected recovery time or any issues which may increase system downtime. For more information on COVID-19 during the VDH website routine maintenance, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Below is a list of significant tunnel/lane closures for the Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) facilities. All work is dependent upon weather conditions and closure dates are subject to change. For updates, follow us on Twitter @DriveERT.



US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, November 22 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, November 22 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.





I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Friday, November 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Sunday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.





I-264 East: Left lane closure on I-264 East between Frederick Blvd. and Effingham St. on Sunday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-264 West: Left lane closure on I-264 West between Effingham St. and Frederick Blvd. on Sunday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.





US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a half-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Sunday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a half-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. on Sunday, November 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.





The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages motorists to “Know Before You Go” and plan your trip with free tools:

• Download the 511 smartphone app

• Visit the 511 Virginia website or dial 511 for traffic information on your phone