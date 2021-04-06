The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how many Virginians work and commute. To better understand the new ways people travel and identify opportunities to improve commuting during and after the pandemic, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has partnered with the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), to conduct a Virginia Commuter Survey.

If you travel regularly between home and work or work from home, please take a few moments to respond. Responses will be used to plan for short and long-term changes to transportation throughout the Commonwealth.

This is the third commuter survey in the series. To view graphics and interactive dashboards that summarize responses from the two earlier surveys, visit the VDOT Commuter Survey website.