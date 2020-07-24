VDOT Conducting Study on Jefferson Avenue Corridor

Citizens asked to complete a survey by July 29th

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is conducting a STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study to assess potential safety and operational conditions for Jefferson Avenue between Oyster Point Road and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. This study is intended to identify conditions and propose improvements that can be incorporated into the VDOT’s Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP) and the City of Newport News’ Capital Improve ment Program. This study will propose alternatives and technical solutions intended to mitigate the safety issues identified, improve traffic operations and alleviate congestion during peak periods.

VDOT is asking citizens to complete a survey regarding the Jefferson Avenue corridor by July 29. To learn more about the study and to take the survey, visit VDOT’s website.