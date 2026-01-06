VDOT Invites Public Input on Route 164 Study

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is asking for additional public feedback on proposed improvement options for the Route 164 (Western Freeway) Corridor Study in Portsmouth. The study focuses on ways to improve safety and reduce congestion along the Route 164 corridor from Towne Point Road to the West Norfolk Bridge. Virginia Department of Transportation

An online survey is now available and will remain open through January 20, 2026. Residents and travelers are encouraged to review the proposed improvements and share their input. The survey can be accessed at: https://publicinput.com/route164concepts. Virginia Department of Transportation

Potential improvements are being considered at four interchanges along Route 164 at:

Towne Point Road

Cedar Lane

Virginia International Gateway

West Norfolk Road. Virginia Department of Transportation

Feedback collected through this survey will help shape future recommendations to address current traffic issues, including congestion and safety concerns related to merging, weaving, and sudden stopping. Virginia Department of Transportation

How to comment:

• Complete the online survey by Jan. 20, 2026. Virginia Department of Transportation

• Submit written comments by email to Mitzi.Crystal@VDOT.Virginia.gov with “Route 164 (Western Freeway) Study Comment” in the subject line, or mail comments to:

Mrs. Mitzi Crystal, PTP

Project Manager, VDOT

7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435. Virginia Department of Transportation