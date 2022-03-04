VDOT Planning Closures on ﻿Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Next Week

As early as Monday, March 7, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin nightly closures of the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge. The bridgework is related to the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, which is scheduled to be completed this Spring. During the road closures, a signed detour will be in place from 7 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning, directing motorists traveling along Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue to use Bland Boulevard as an alternate route. It is anticipated that it will take two nights to complete this work; however, construction activities are weather-dependent. Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511virginia.org, call 511 or download Virginia’s free 511 Virginia mobile app or 511-integrated Waze app for current traffic and travel information.