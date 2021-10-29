VDOT Planning Full Ramp Closures on I-664 North to I-64 East Off-Ramp This Week

As early as today, Friday, October 29, at 10 p.m., contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin nightly closures of the off-ramp on Interstate 664 north to Interstate 64 east (exit 1B). The closures are scheduled to take place each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 31. While the closure is in place, a signed detour will direct motorists on I-664 north to:

Take the I-64 west off-ramp (exit 1A)Exit I-64 at Route 258 (south) Mercury Boulevard (exit 263A)Take the on-ramp from Mercury Boulevard to I-64 east Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511virginia.org, call 511 or download Virginia’s free 511 Virginia mobile app or 511-integrated Waze app for current traffic and travel information.