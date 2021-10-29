Administration Events Local 

VDOT Planning Full Ramp Closures on I-664 North to I-64 East Off-Ramp This Week

K. Alston , ,
Nightly ramp closures to begin as early as Oct. 29 for maintenance work
As early as today, Friday, October 29, at 10 p.m., contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin nightly closures of the off-ramp on Interstate 664 north to Interstate 64 east (exit 1B). The closures are scheduled to take place each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday, Oct. 31. While the closure is in place, a signed detour will direct motorists on I-664 north to:
Take the I-64 west off-ramp (exit 1A)Exit I-64 at Route 258 (south) Mercury Boulevard (exit 263A)Take the on-ramp from Mercury Boulevard to I-64 east Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511virginia.org, call 511 or download Virginia’s free 511 Virginia mobile app or 511-integrated Waze app for current traffic and travel information.