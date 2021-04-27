Last week, Governor Ralph Northam proclaimed April as Highway Safety Month in the Commonwealth and is urging all Virginians to help prevent injuries and fatalities on Virginia’s roadways. This week, April 26-30, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recognizes National Work Zone Awareness Week, helping to bring national attention to motorist and worker safety and mobility issues in work zones. This year’s theme is – Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

Work zones play a critical role in the preservation and enhancement of our nation’s roadways. They separate construction and maintenance activities from traffic, providing a safe route for all road users (motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists) and a safe area for workers. However, work zone related changes in traffic patterns and rights of way, combined with the presence of workers, and the frequent movement of work vehicles, may lead to crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

To protect field workers and all road users, follow these tips for traveling safely through work zones.

Know Before You Go. Before heading out, check for the latest traffic conditions along your route. Stay Alert and Obey the Roadway. Be aware of all activity occurring around you, including paying attention to other drivers and road users. Watch for Workers. In 2019, 135 workers were killed in highway work zones.Watch for Sudden Stops. Work zone activity often leads to congestion, delays, and traffic queues.Slow Down. Speeding can lead to crashes with other vehicles and with field workers. Use Caution Around Large Vehicles. Large vehicles have a slower reaction time, so refrain from making sudden lane changes in front of trucks or buses that are trying to slow down. Keep Everyone Safe. Be respectful of workers, fellow drivers, and all road users.

To learn more information on National Work Zone Awareness Week, visit VDOT’s website.