VDOT SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT ON FUTURE OF ROUTE 164 CORRIDOR

PORTSMOUTH – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is studying ways to enhance safety and improve mobility along the Route 164 corridor from Towne Point Road to the Route 58 interchange, just east of the bridge over the Western Branch of the Elizabeth River.

The study will identify cost-effective preferred improvement alternatives that address the increased usage and growing capacity and safety needs along the corridor.

As part of this study, an online survey regarding this corridor is now open for participation and will remain open until Dec. 22, 2023, at the following link: https://publicinput.com/va164corridorstudy

Comments can also be sent to Mitzi.Crystal@VDOT.Virginia.gov or to Mitzi Crystal, Virginia Department of Transportation, 7511 Burbage Drive, Suffolk, VA 23435. Please reference “Route 164 Corridor Study.” Written comments will be accepted through Dec. 22, 2023.

This study is expected to be complete in late 2024.