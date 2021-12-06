VDOT Temporarily Closes Portion of Sidewalk on 25th Street Pedestrian Overpass

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has closed the left-hand sidewalk on the 25th Street pedestrian overpass between Huntington Avenue and Jefferson Avenue for maintenance work. The sidewalk will be closed from today until approximately late December for repairs. The work involves single-lane and left-shoulder closures to be performed daily Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. VDOT will begin the closures today, so motorists should be extremely careful in this area.