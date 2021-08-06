Vendors Needed for Community Farmer’s Market

Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture, a nonprofit committed to reducing food insecurity across the region, partnered with Zion Baptist Church and other groups to create an urban garden in the Southeast Community of Newport News. This garden, which is located at 633 20th Street, offers a sustainable food system while providing the ideal setting for Newport News residents to receive training and information on urban farming, healthy eating and much more.

To celebrate this new resource, Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture is hosting a Community Farmer’s Market on Saturday, August 14 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Vendor space is available and volunteers are needed. To get involved, email hrurbanag@gmail.com or call 757-819-8891.

Make sure you save the date and attend the Farmer’s Market on August 14th!