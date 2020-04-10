VenuWorks Virtual Egg Hunt

Chesapeake Conference CenterParticipating in Virtual Contest

Chesapeake, VA (April 9, 2020) The VenuWorks-managed Chesapeake Conference Center, along with many other venues, will be part of a virtual egg hunt this weekend, starting today. Participants will have the chance to win 4 (four) Jingle Ball tickets. From the accurately submitted entries, one participant will be chosen as the winner. Submissions are due by 11:59 P.M. on April 12, 2020. The full rules and requirements are listed below:



How It Works

1. Each venue hid an egg in their website. Eggs include a word which is part of a sentence jumble.

2. Participants visit each website, collect hidden eggs, and unjumble the sentence.

3. Submit your entry at www.venuworkspresents.com/virtualegghunt

Participating Venues

Iowa State Center | Ames, IA | www.center.iastate.eduSanford Center | Bemidji, MN | www.thesanfordcenter.netGrossinger Motors Arena | Bloomington, IL | www.grossingermotorsarena.comSwiftel Center | Brookings, SD | www.swiftelcenter.com

Ames Center | Burnsville, MN | www.ames-center.comCR Events Live | Cedar Rapids, IA | www.creventslive.com

Chesapeake Conference Center | Chesapeake, VA | www.chesapeakeconference.com

Adler Theatre | Davenport, IA | www.AdlerTheatre.com

United Wireless Arena | Dodge City, KS | www.unitedwirelessarena.com

Holland Civic Center Place | Holland, MI | www.civiccenterplace.com

Rialto Square Theatre | Joliet, IL | www.rialtosquare.com

Bridge View Center | Ottumwa, IA | www.bridgeviewcenter.comHartman Arena | Park City, KS | www.hartmanarena.com



Rules

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE THE CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. Eligibility: This Contest is open only to those who submit an online form on www.venuworkspresents.com and who are 18 years of age or older on the date of entry. Employees of VenuWorks, its affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and suppliers, (collectively the “Employees”), and immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of Employees are not eligible to participate in the Contest. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

2. Agreement to Rules: By participating, the Contestant (“You”) agree to be fully unconditionally bound by these Rules, and You represent and warrant that You meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, you agree to accept the decisions of VenuWorks as final and binding as it relates to the content of this Contest.

3. Contest Period: Entries will be accepted online starting on Thursday, April 9th and ending Sunday, April 12th at 11:59 pm (CST).

4. How to Enter: The Contest must be entered by submitting an entry using the online form provided at www.venuworkspresents.com/virtualegghunt. The entry must fulfill all Contest requirements, as specified, to be eligible to win a prize. Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications may be disqualified at the sole discretion of VenuWorks. You must provide the information requested in the form. You may enter only once. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules. If You use fraudulent methods or otherwise attempt to circumvent the rules, your submission may be removed from eligibility at the sole discretion of VenuWorks.

5. Prizes: The Winner(s) of the Contest (the “Winner”) will receive a prize from local venue listed on your submission. One winner will be drawn per market from the correct submissions. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by VenuWorks. No cash or other prize substitution shall be permitted. The prize is nontransferable. Any and all prize-related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes, shall be the sole responsibility of Winner. No substitution of prize or transfer/assignment of prize to others or request for the cash equivalent by Winner is permitted. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission for VenuWorks to use Winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.

6. Odds: The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

7. Winner Selection and Notification: Winner will be selected by a random drawing under the supervision of VenuWorks. Winner will be notified by email on Monday, April 13th. VenuWorks shall have no liability for Winner’s failure to receive notices due to spam, junk e-mail or other security settings or for Winner’s provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information. If Winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim the prize within 1 day from the time award notification was sent, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate Winner selected. Receipt by Winner of the prize offered in this Contest is conditioned upon compliance with any and all federal, state, and local laws and regulations. ANY VIOLATION OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES BY WINNER (AT VENUWORKS’S SOLE DISCRETION) WILL RESULT IN WINNER’S DISQUALIFICATION AS WINNER O F THE CAMPAIGN, AND ALL PRIVILEGES AS WINNER WILL BE IMMEDIATELY TERMINATED.

8. Rights Granted by You: By entering this content, you understand and agree that VenuWorks, anyone acting on behalf of VenuWorks, shall have the right, where permitted by law, to print, publish, broadcast, distribute, and use in any media now known or hereafter developed, in perpetuity and throughout the World, without limitation, your entry, name, portrait, picture, voice, likeness, image, statements about the Contest, and biographical information for news, publicity, information, trade, advertising, public relations, and promotional purposes, without any further compensation, notice, review, or consent.

9. Limitation of Liability: By entering, You agree to release and hold harmless VenuWorks and its subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, partners, representatives, agents, successors, assigns, employees, officers, and directors from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, claim, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from: (i) such entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize or any portion thereof; (ii) technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to the malfunction of any computer, cable, network, hardware, or software, or other mechanical equipment; (iii) the unavailability or inaccessibility of any transmissions, telephone, or Internet service; (iv) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (v) electronic or human error in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of entries.

10. The Contest hosted by VenuWorks is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook.