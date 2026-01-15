Verizon Issues Update on Network Outage

Yesterday, we did not meet the standard of excellence our customers expect and that we expect of ourselves. To help provide some relief to those affected, we will give them a $20 account credit that can be easily redeemed by logging into the myVerizon app to accept. On average, this covers multiple days of service. Customers will receive a text message when the credit is available in the app. Our business customers will be contacted directly about their credits.

This credit isn’t meant to make up for what happened. No credit really can. But it’s a way of acknowledging our customers’ time and showing that this matters to us.

If customers are still experiencing issues, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. We are sorry for what you experienced and will continue to work hard day and night to provide the outstanding network and service that people expect from Verizon.